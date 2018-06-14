Amgen, Inc. (AMGN) Holdings Lifted by Signaturefd LLC

Signaturefd LLC increased its position in Amgen, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN) by 34.4% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 5,144 shares of the medical research company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,317 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC’s holdings in Amgen were worth $877,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in AMGN. Lederer & Associates Investment Counsel CA raised its position in Amgen by 2.1% in the 4th quarter. Lederer & Associates Investment Counsel CA now owns 13,306 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $2,314,000 after buying an additional 277 shares during the last quarter. Capital City Trust Co. FL raised its position in Amgen by 5.8% in the 4th quarter. Capital City Trust Co. FL now owns 5,075 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $946,000 after buying an additional 280 shares during the last quarter. Community Bank & Trust Waco Texas raised its position in Amgen by 7.7% in the 4th quarter. Community Bank & Trust Waco Texas now owns 3,930 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $683,000 after buying an additional 281 shares during the last quarter. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. raised its position in Amgen by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. now owns 25,545 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $4,442,000 after buying an additional 284 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Timber Creek Capital Management LLC raised its position in Amgen by 1.6% in the 4th quarter. Timber Creek Capital Management LLC now owns 18,672 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $3,247,000 after buying an additional 285 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 78.35% of the company’s stock.

In other Amgen news, EVP Sean E. Harper sold 1,525 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $184.27, for a total value of $281,011.75. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders sold a total of 6,100 shares of company stock valued at $1,099,220 over the last 90 days. 0.27% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of Amgen traded up $2.11, reaching $185.79, during mid-day trading on Thursday, Marketbeat reports. 2,289,478 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,267,290. The company has a market cap of $122.16 billion, a PE ratio of 14.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.30 and a beta of 1.38. The company has a current ratio of 3.88, a quick ratio of 3.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.14. Amgen, Inc. has a 52 week low of $161.13 and a 52 week high of $201.23.

Amgen (NASDAQ:AMGN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 24th. The medical research company reported $3.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.24 by $0.23. Amgen had a return on equity of 35.80% and a net margin of 9.67%. The company had revenue of $5.55 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.44 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $3.15 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 1.6% on a year-over-year basis. equities research analysts predict that Amgen, Inc. will post 13.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on AMGN shares. Cann reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Amgen in a research report on Friday, June 8th. Zacks Investment Research raised Amgen from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $194.00 target price for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 5th. Vetr raised Amgen from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $181.60 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 27th. TheStreet lowered shares of Amgen from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 11th. Finally, Barclays reduced their price target on shares of Amgen from $190.00 to $180.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have assigned a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. Amgen has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $193.08.

Amgen Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and delivers human therapeutics worldwide. It offers products for the treatment of oncology/hematology, cardiovascular, inflammation, bone health, nephrology, and neuroscience. The company's products include Evenity to treat osteoporosis in postmenopausal women; Prolia to treat postmenopausal women with osteoporosis; Xgeva for skeletal-related events prevention; Repatha to treat coronary diseases; Enbrel to treat plaque psoriasis, rheumatoid arthritis, and psoriatic arthritis; Parsabiv to treat secondary hyperparathyroidism (sHPT); and Aimovig for the prevention of migraine.

