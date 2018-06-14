Stock Traders Buy High Volume of Signet Jewelers Put Options (SIG)

Signet Jewelers Ltd. (NYSE:SIG) was the recipient of unusually large options trading activity on Tuesday. Investors purchased 14,849 put options on the company. This is an increase of 1,423% compared to the average volume of 975 put options.

Shares of NYSE SIG opened at $57.09 on Thursday. Signet Jewelers has a one year low of $33.11 and a one year high of $77.94. The company has a current ratio of 3.04, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. The company has a market cap of $3.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.80 and a beta of 0.87.

Signet Jewelers (NYSE:SIG) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, June 6th. The company reported $0.10 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.09) by $0.19. Signet Jewelers had a negative net margin of 1.01% and a positive return on equity of 18.52%. The business had revenue of $1.48 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.40 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.03 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 5.5% on a year-over-year basis. sell-side analysts predict that Signet Jewelers will post 3.92 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 3rd will be issued a $0.37 dividend. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.59%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 2nd. Signet Jewelers’s dividend payout ratio is 22.73%.

Several research firms recently weighed in on SIG. Telsey Advisory Group restated a “market perform” rating and issued a $44.00 price objective (down from $55.00) on shares of Signet Jewelers in a research report on Thursday, March 15th. Susquehanna Bancshares restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $60.00 price objective on shares of Signet Jewelers in a research report on Thursday, June 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on shares of Signet Jewelers from $40.00 to $37.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 10th. TheStreet cut shares of Signet Jewelers from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 6th. Finally, Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of Signet Jewelers from $39.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, June 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Signet Jewelers presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $53.41.

In related news, CEO Virginia Drosos acquired 4,830 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 13th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $38.73 per share, for a total transaction of $187,065.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 116,682 shares in the company, valued at $4,519,093.86. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.87% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of SIG. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Signet Jewelers by 53.9% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,390,830 shares of the company’s stock worth $207,656,000 after purchasing an additional 1,888,931 shares during the last quarter. Discovery Capital Management LLC CT bought a new position in shares of Signet Jewelers in the fourth quarter worth approximately $77,095,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its holdings in shares of Signet Jewelers by 1,105.3% in the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,302,225 shares of the company’s stock worth $73,641,000 after purchasing an additional 1,194,187 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in shares of Signet Jewelers by 50.2% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,923,348 shares of the company’s stock worth $112,607,000 after purchasing an additional 976,431 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Schroder Investment Management Group bought a new position in shares of Signet Jewelers in the fourth quarter worth approximately $47,013,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.26% of the company’s stock.

About Signet Jewelers

Signet Jewelers Limited engages in the retail sale of diamond jewelry, watches, and other products in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, the Republic of Ireland, and the Channel Islands. Its Sterling Jewelers division operates stores in malls and off-mall locations primarily under the Kay Jewelers, Kay Jewelers Outlet, Jared The Galleria Of Jewelry, Jared Vault, and various mall-based regional brands, as well as JamesAllen.com, an online jewelry retailer Website.

