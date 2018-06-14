Silent Notary Market Capitalization Achieves $12.19 Million (SNTR)

Silent Notary (CURRENCY:SNTR) traded down 3.5% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 1:00 AM Eastern on May 30th. One Silent Notary token can currently be purchased for about $0.0001 or 0.00000002 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Silent Notary has a market capitalization of $12.19 million and approximately $728,703.00 worth of Silent Notary was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Silent Notary has traded 38.3% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Ripple (XRP) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.55 or 0.00008493 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 6.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.52 or 0.00008331 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00003518 BTC.

IOTA (MIOTA) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.26 or 0.00019357 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0422 or 0.00000651 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded down 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $39.40 or 0.00607580 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00015495 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 6.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $14.54 or 0.00224170 BTC.

VeChain (VEN) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.94 or 0.00045412 BTC.

Ontology (ONT) traded down 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $6.04 or 0.00093158 BTC.

About Silent Notary

Silent Notary’s total supply is 186,462,812,051 tokens and its circulating supply is 82,826,891,711 tokens. The Reddit community for Silent Notary is /r/SilentNotary and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Silent Notary’s official Twitter account is @SilentNotary and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Silent Notary can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Silent Notary directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Silent Notary should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Silent Notary using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

