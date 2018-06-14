Sinclair Pharma (SPH) Receives “Buy” Rating from Peel Hunt

Peel Hunt restated their buy rating on shares of Sinclair Pharma (LON:SPH) in a research report report published on Wednesday.

Other research analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Numis Securities reiterated a hold rating on shares of Sinclair Pharma in a research report on Monday, April 30th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on shares of Sinclair Pharma from GBX 53 ($0.71) to GBX 43 ($0.57) and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of GBX 44.83 ($0.60).

Shares of Sinclair Pharma stock opened at GBX 20.25 ($0.27) on Wednesday. Sinclair Pharma has a one year low of GBX 20.50 ($0.27) and a one year high of GBX 36.12 ($0.48).

Sinclair Pharma Company Profile

Sinclair Pharma plc, a specialty pharmaceutical company, engages in the manufacture, commercialization, and sale of dermatological products worldwide. It provides Silhouette Soft, a resorbable poly-L-lactic acid(PLLA)/PLGA suture with bi-directional resorbable cones for skin repositioning and tightening; and Ellansé, which offers dermal fillers.

