Sixt rent a car (SIX2) Receives €79.15 Average Target Price from Analysts

Sixt rent a car (ETR:SIX2) has been given an average rating of “Buy” by the seven research firms that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price target among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is €79.15 ($94.23).

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Berenberg Bank set a €88.40 ($105.24) price target on Sixt rent a car and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 2nd. Commerzbank set a €92.00 ($109.52) price target on Sixt rent a car and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, February 5th. Hauck & Aufhaeuser set a €86.00 ($102.38) price target on Sixt rent a car and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 25th. Warburg Research set a €88.00 ($104.76) price target on Sixt rent a car and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 24th. Finally, DZ Bank reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Sixt rent a car in a research note on Monday, January 29th.

Shares of Sixt rent a car stock opened at €110.80 ($131.90) on Friday. Sixt rent a car has a 52 week low of €47.22 ($56.21) and a 52 week high of €92.45 ($110.06).

Sixt rent a car Company Profile

Sixt SE, through its subsidiaries, provides mobility services for private and business customers worldwide. It operates through two segments, Vehicle Rental and Leasing. The Rental segment rents various utility vehicles and trucks; offers international holiday car rental services; provides mobility services for business travelers, as well as for sightseeing or special occasions; and offers luxury saloons and sports cars or SUVs, car sharing products, and chauffer and transfer services.

