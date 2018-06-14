Skeincoin (CRYPTO:SKC) Achieves Market Cap of $385,151.00

Skeincoin (CURRENCY:SKC) traded 13.6% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on May 23rd. Over the last seven days, Skeincoin has traded down 29.2% against the U.S. dollar. Skeincoin has a total market cap of $385,151.00 and approximately $47.00 worth of Skeincoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Skeincoin coin can now be purchased for about $0.0289 or 0.00000434 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Skeincoin alerts:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $6,675.56 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded 9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $520.64 or 0.07830780 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded up 6.4% against the dollar and now trades at $896.85 or 0.13489200 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 7.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $100.78 or 0.01515760 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded up 8.5% against the dollar and now trades at $133.32 or 0.02005160 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $14.04 or 0.00211150 BTC.

Bytecoin (BCN) traded 6.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0045 or 0.00000068 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded 7.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $199.03 or 0.02993580 BTC.

Bitcoin Gold (BTG) traded 4.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $34.45 or 0.00518175 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.53 or 0.00007970 BTC.

Skeincoin Coin Profile

Skeincoin (SKC) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Skein hashing algorithm. It launched on November 1st, 2013. Skeincoin’s total supply is 16,435,857 coins and its circulating supply is 13,347,748 coins. Skeincoin’s official website is skeincoin.co. The Reddit community for Skeincoin is /r/skeincoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Skeincoin’s official Twitter account is @Skeincoin and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Skeincoin Coin Trading

Skeincoin can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Cryptopia. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Skeincoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Skeincoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Skeincoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Ratings for Skeincoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Skeincoin and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.