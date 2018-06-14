Smart Sand (SND) Given News Impact Score of 0.07

News coverage about Smart Sand (NASDAQ:SND) has been trending somewhat positive on Thursday, according to Accern Sentiment Analysis. The research group identifies negative and positive media coverage by monitoring more than 20 million blog and news sources. Accern ranks coverage of companies on a scale of negative one to one, with scores nearest to one being the most favorable. Smart Sand earned a coverage optimism score of 0.07 on Accern’s scale. Accern also assigned media stories about the company an impact score of 47.5206354972398 out of 100, meaning that recent media coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an impact on the stock’s share price in the next several days.

Shares of Smart Sand stock traded down $0.03 during trading on Thursday, hitting $5.75. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 974,300 shares, compared to its average volume of 922,646. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 1.59 and a quick ratio of 1.38. The firm has a market cap of $237.10 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.97 and a beta of 2.85. Smart Sand has a 52 week low of $4.81 and a 52 week high of $11.06.

Smart Sand (NASDAQ:SND) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 10th. The company reported $0.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.08 by ($0.06). The business had revenue of $42.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $44.56 million. Smart Sand had a return on equity of 7.13% and a net margin of 13.91%. The firm’s revenue was up 70.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.02 earnings per share. equities analysts anticipate that Smart Sand will post 0.98 EPS for the current year.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Tudor Pickering cut shares of Smart Sand from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, June 8th. ValuEngine cut shares of Smart Sand from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, June 2nd. TheStreet cut shares of Smart Sand from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Monday, March 26th. BidaskClub cut shares of Smart Sand from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, March 17th. Finally, Piper Jaffray Companies set a $10.00 target price on shares of Smart Sand and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $9.46.

In other news, CFO Lee E. Beckelman acquired 7,600 shares of Smart Sand stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 15th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $6.64 per share, for a total transaction of $50,464.00. Following the purchase, the chief financial officer now owns 184,867 shares in the company, valued at $1,227,516.88. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Charles Edwin Young acquired 30,000 shares of Smart Sand stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 29th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $6.08 per share, with a total value of $182,400.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 253,906 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,543,748.48. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders purchased 52,600 shares of company stock valued at $331,864. 46.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Smart Sand, Inc engages in the excavation, processing, and sale of industrial sands for use in hydraulic fracturing operations in the oil and gas industry in the United States. The company sells its products primarily to oil and natural gas exploration and production companies, and oilfield service companies.

