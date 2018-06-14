Smartsheet (SMAR) & RingCentral (RNG) Critical Review

RingCentral (NYSE: RNG) and Smartsheet (NYSE:SMAR) are both mid-cap computer and technology companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their valuation, analyst recommendations, earnings, risk, dividends, profitability and institutional ownership.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current recommendations and price targets for RingCentral and Smartsheet, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score RingCentral 0 3 9 0 2.75 Smartsheet 0 0 7 0 3.00

RingCentral presently has a consensus price target of $64.83, indicating a potential downside of 16.77%. Smartsheet has a consensus price target of $26.83, indicating a potential downside of 5.62%. Given Smartsheet’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Smartsheet is more favorable than RingCentral.

Profitability

This table compares RingCentral and Smartsheet’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets RingCentral -3.99% -9.90% -4.62% Smartsheet N/A N/A N/A

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares RingCentral and Smartsheet’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio RingCentral $501.53 million 12.23 -$26.14 million ($0.35) -222.57 Smartsheet N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A

Smartsheet has lower revenue, but higher earnings than RingCentral.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

77.3% of RingCentral shares are held by institutional investors. 12.0% of RingCentral shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

Smartsheet beats RingCentral on 5 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

RingCentral Company Profile

RingCentral, Inc. provides software-as-a-service solutions for business communications and collaboration primarily in the United States. The company's products include RingCentral Office, a multi-tenant, multi-location, and enterprise-grade communications and collaboration solution that enables employees to communicate through voice, text, team messaging and collaboration, and HD video and Web conferencing through smartphones, tablets, PCs, and desk phones for businesses, which require a communications solution; RingCentral Professional, an inbound call routing subscription with additional text and fax capabilities primarily for smaller businesses; and RingCentral Fax solution that offers Internet fax capabilities, which allow businesses to send and receive fax documents without the need for a fax machine. Its products also comprise RingCentral Contact Center that provides a cloud based contact center solution, which delivers omni-channel capabilities; and RingCentral Glip, a team messaging and collaboration solution that allows a range of teams to stay connected through various modes of communication through an integration with RingCentral Office. RingCentral, Inc. serves a range of industries, including financial services, healthcare, legal services, real estate, retail, technology, insurance, construction, hospitality, and state and local government, as well as others. The company sells its products through a network of direct sales representatives, as well as sales agents and channel partners. RingCentral, Inc. was founded in 1999 and is headquartered in Belmont, California.

Smartsheet Company Profile

Smartsheet Inc. provides cloud-based platform for execution of work. It enables teams and organizations to plan, capture, manage, automate, and report on work. The company offers Smartdashboards that provides the status of work to align individuals, managers, and executives; Smartportals to easily locate and access from any device the resources available for a project without IT assistance; Smartcards to organize, share, and act on workflows; and Smartgrids to keep teams on task by easily tracking multiple moving parts. It also provides Smartprojects; Smartcalendars, which align teams and organizations by connecting deadlines to workflows; Smartforms enables business users to collect information in a structured and consistent format; Smartautomation that automates repetitive processes; and Smartintegrations enable organizations and teams to connect, sync, and extend enterprise applications. In addition, it offers Connectors; and Control Center that enables organizations to achieve consistent work execution. As of January 31, 2018, it served approximately 92,000 customers. The company was founded in 2005 and is headquartered in Bellevue, Washington.

