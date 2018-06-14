Sociall Reaches Market Cap of $2.78 Million (CRYPTO:SCL)

Sociall (CURRENCY:SCL) traded 21% higher against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on May 30th. Sociall has a total market cap of $2.78 million and approximately $2,099.00 worth of Sociall was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, Sociall has traded down 6.5% against the US dollar. One Sociall token can currently be purchased for $0.17 or 0.00002497 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including CoinExchange, Bancor Network, Mercatox and YoBit.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Ripple (XRP) traded 8.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.57 or 0.00008525 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 10% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00003639 BTC.

IOTA (MIOTA) traded 9.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.30 or 0.00019478 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 10.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0456 or 0.00000684 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded 8.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $41.18 or 0.00617369 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00015060 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 3.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $14.99 or 0.00224798 BTC.

VeChain (VEN) traded 9.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.05 or 0.00045733 BTC.

Ontology (ONT) traded up 8.3% against the dollar and now trades at $6.44 or 0.00096491 BTC.

Sociall Token Profile

Sociall was first traded on July 28th, 2017. Sociall’s total supply is 16,714,020 tokens. The Reddit community for Sociall is /r/sociall. Sociall’s official Twitter account is @sociall_io. The official website for Sociall is sociall.io. Sociall’s official message board is medium.com/@sociall.io.

Buying and Selling Sociall

Sociall can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: YoBit, Cryptopia, CoinExchange, Bancor Network, Mercatox and HitBTC. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Sociall directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Sociall should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Sociall using one of the exchanges listed above.

