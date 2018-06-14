Societe Generale SA (GLE) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

Societe Generale SA (EPA:GLE) has been given a consensus rating of “Hold” by the sixteen research firms that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price target among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is €47.44 ($55.17).

A number of research firms have weighed in on GLE. Goldman Sachs Group set a €50.00 ($58.14) price objective on Societe Generale and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday. HSBC set a €43.00 ($50.00) price objective on Societe Generale and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, June 1st. Deutsche Bank set a €47.00 ($54.65) price objective on Societe Generale and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Jefferies Group set a €60.00 ($69.77) price objective on Societe Generale and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday. Finally, Kepler Capital Markets set a €44.09 ($51.27) price objective on Societe Generale and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday.

Shares of Societe Generale traded up €0.42 ($0.49), reaching €45.19 ($52.55), during trading hours on Thursday, according to MarketBeat Ratings. The stock had a trading volume of 7,380,000 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,140,000. Societe Generale has a fifty-two week low of €41.88 ($48.70) and a fifty-two week high of €52.26 ($60.77).

Societe Generale Company Profile

Société Générale Société anonyme provides financial services in Europe and internationally. It operates through three segments: French Retail Banking, International Retail Banking & Financial Services, and Global Banking and Investor Solutions. The company offers retail banking services to individual customers, professionals, and corporate and non-profit clients under the Societe Generale, Crédit du Nord, and Boursorama brands; and international retail banking and consumer credit services to individual and corporate customers in Europe, Russia, the Mediterranean Basin, and Sub-Saharan Africa.

