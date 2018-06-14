Maxim Group Reaffirms Buy Rating for Soligenix, Inc. Common Stock (NASDAQ:SNGX)

Maxim Group reissued their buy rating on shares of Soligenix, Inc. Common Stock (NASDAQ:SNGX) in a research report report published on Monday, June 4th. The brokerage currently has a $5.00 price objective on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.

“Soligenix will be presenting preclinical and proof of concept clinical data for Dusquetide (Innate Defense Regulator, see below) in the treatment of infectious disease at the upcoming American Society of Microbiology Microbe Conference (6/7-6/11).”,” the firm’s analyst commented.

Other research analysts have also issued reports about the company. ValuEngine upgraded Soligenix, Inc. Common Stock from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Saturday, June 2nd. HC Wainwright set a $3.00 price target on Soligenix, Inc. Common Stock and gave the stock a hold rating in a research report on Friday, March 16th.

NASDAQ:SNGX opened at $1.58 on Monday. Soligenix, Inc. Common Stock has a one year low of $1.45 and a one year high of $3.70.

Soligenix, Inc. Common Stock (NASDAQ:SNGX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 11th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.27) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.29) by $0.02. Soligenix, Inc. Common Stock had a negative return on equity of 182.10% and a negative net margin of 149.71%. The business had revenue of $1.10 million during the quarter. research analysts predict that Soligenix, Inc. Common Stock will post -1.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Soligenix, Inc. Common Stock Company Profile

Soligenix, Inc, a late-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing products to treat rare diseases in the United States. It operates in two segments, BioTherapeutics and Vaccines/BioDefense. The BioTherapeutics segment develops SGX301, a photodynamic therapy, which is in Phase III clinical trial to treat cutaneous T-cell lymphoma; and SGX942, an innate defense regulator technology that has completed Phase II clinical trial to treat oral mucositis in head and neck cancer.

