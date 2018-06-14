Chinanet Online (NASDAQ:CNET) Getting Somewhat Negative Press Coverage, Study Shows

News articles about Chinanet Online (NASDAQ:CNET) have trended somewhat negative recently, Accern reports. The research firm identifies positive and negative media coverage by reviewing more than twenty million blog and news sources in real time. Accern ranks coverage of companies on a scale of -1 to 1, with scores nearest to one being the most favorable. Chinanet Online earned a news sentiment score of -0.04 on Accern’s scale. Accern also gave headlines about the business services provider an impact score of 48.2177567837852 out of 100, indicating that recent media coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an impact on the company’s share price in the near future.

NASDAQ CNET opened at $2.80 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 2.31 and a current ratio of 2.31. Chinanet Online has a 1-year low of $0.90 and a 1-year high of $11.90.

Chinanet Online (NASDAQ:CNET) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 22nd. The business services provider reported ($0.04) EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $8.26 million for the quarter. Chinanet Online had a negative net margin of 20.16% and a negative return on equity of 39.81%.

About Chinanet Online

ChinaNet Online Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates an integrated service platform that provides advertising and marketing services in the People's Republic of China. Its platform comprises CloundX, an omni-channel advertising and marketing system; and a data analysis management system.

