Alpine Global Dynamic Dividend Fund (AGD) Receiving Somewhat Negative Media Coverage, Analysis Shows

News stories about Alpine Global Dynamic Dividend Fund (NYSE:AGD) have been trending somewhat negative recently, Accern Sentiment reports. The research firm scores the sentiment of press coverage by reviewing more than 20 million blog and news sources. Accern ranks coverage of companies on a scale of -1 to 1, with scores nearest to one being the most favorable. Alpine Global Dynamic Dividend Fund earned a coverage optimism score of -0.01 on Accern’s scale. Accern also assigned press coverage about the company an impact score of 45.5793385719276 out of 100, indicating that recent press coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an effect on the company’s share price in the next several days.

Shares of Alpine Global Dynamic Dividend Fund traded up $0.02, hitting $10.76, during trading hours on Thursday, Marketbeat Ratings reports. 36,387 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 42,809. Alpine Global Dynamic Dividend Fund has a 12-month low of $9.85 and a 12-month high of $11.55.

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 29th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 21st will be issued a dividend of $0.065 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 20th. This represents a $0.78 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.25%.

About Alpine Global Dynamic Dividend Fund

Alpine Global Dynamic Dividend Fund (the Fund) is a diversified, closed-end management investment company. The Fund’s investment objective is to seek high current dividend income, more than 50% of which qualifies for the reduced Federal income tax rates created by the Jobs and Growth Tax Relief Reconciliation Act of 2003.

