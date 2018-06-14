Somewhat Positive News Coverage Somewhat Unlikely to Affect LSB Industries (LXU) Share Price

News stories about LSB Industries (NYSE:LXU) have been trending somewhat positive recently, Accern Sentiment reports. The research firm scores the sentiment of press coverage by reviewing more than 20 million blog and news sources. Accern ranks coverage of companies on a scale of -1 to 1, with scores nearest to one being the most favorable. LSB Industries earned a coverage optimism score of 0.11 on Accern’s scale. Accern also assigned press coverage about the conglomerate an impact score of 46.4015058581643 out of 100, indicating that recent press coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an effect on the company’s share price in the next several days.

Separately, ValuEngine upgraded shares of LSB Industries from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday.

Shares of LSB Industries traded up $0.03, hitting $5.15, during trading hours on Thursday, Marketbeat Ratings reports. 120,792 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 183,050. LSB Industries has a 12-month low of $4.75 and a 12-month high of $11.71. The company has a current ratio of 1.67, a quick ratio of 1.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94.

LSB Industries (NYSE:LXU) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 25th. The conglomerate reported ($0.49) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.36) by ($0.13). LSB Industries had a negative return on equity of 6.77% and a negative net margin of 7.12%. The firm had revenue of $100.45 million during the quarter.

About LSB Industries

LSB Industries, Inc manufactures and sells chemical products for the agricultural, mining, and industrial markets in the United States and internationally. The company provides nitrogen-based fertilizers, such as ammonia, fertilizer grade ammonium nitrate (AN), and urea ammonia nitrate for fertilizer and fertilizer blends for corn and other crops, and NPK fertilizer blends applications.

