Pope Resources common stock (POPE) Receiving Somewhat Positive News Coverage, Report Shows

News articles about Pope Resources common stock (NASDAQ:POPE) have trended somewhat positive recently, according to Accern. The research group identifies positive and negative media coverage by reviewing more than 20 million blog and news sources. Accern ranks coverage of public companies on a scale of negative one to positive one, with scores nearest to one being the most favorable. Pope Resources common stock earned a media sentiment score of 0.08 on Accern’s scale. Accern also gave media coverage about the construction company an impact score of 47.6375469498581 out of 100, meaning that recent media coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an effect on the stock’s share price in the immediate future.

Shares of NASDAQ:POPE remained flat at $$72.50 during trading hours on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $317.82 million, a PE ratio of 15.71 and a beta of 0.21. Pope Resources common stock has a 52 week low of $66.60 and a 52 week high of $79.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 2.15 and a current ratio of 2.15.

Get Pope Resources common stock alerts:

Pope Resources common stock (NASDAQ:POPE) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 7th. The construction company reported $1.31 earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $25.00 million during the quarter. Pope Resources common stock had a return on equity of 7.85% and a net margin of 18.81%.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.70 per share. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.86%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 31st.

In other news, VP Jonathan P. Rose sold 500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.00, for a total transaction of $35,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 7,918 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $562,178. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 11.20% of the company’s stock.

Pope Resources common stock Company Profile

Pope Resources, A Delaware Limited Partnership manages timber resources in the United States. The company operates in three segments: Fee Timber, Timberland Investment Management, and Real Estate. The Fee Timber segment is involved in growing, managing, harvesting, and marketing timber from 206,000 timberland acres that it owns or manages as tree farms to domestic manufacturers and export brokers.

Receive News & Ratings for Pope Resources common stock Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pope Resources common stock and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.