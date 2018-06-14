Reliant Bancorp (NASDAQ:RBNC) Getting Somewhat Positive Media Coverage, Report Shows

Media headlines about Reliant Bancorp (NASDAQ:RBNC) have trended somewhat positive recently, according to Accern. The research firm identifies negative and positive press coverage by analyzing more than twenty million news and blog sources. Accern ranks coverage of public companies on a scale of -1 to 1, with scores nearest to one being the most favorable. Reliant Bancorp earned a media sentiment score of 0.19 on Accern’s scale. Accern also gave headlines about the bank an impact score of 46.4513768742383 out of 100, meaning that recent press coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an impact on the stock’s share price in the near future.

Shares of NASDAQ:RBNC remained flat at $$27.59 during trading on Thursday. The stock had a trading volume of 26 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,688. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a current ratio of 0.85. The stock has a market capitalization of $308.95 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.03 and a beta of 0.37. Reliant Bancorp has a 52-week low of $21.90 and a 52-week high of $27.80.

Reliant Bancorp (NASDAQ:RBNC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 26th. The bank reported $0.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $16.37 million during the quarter. Reliant Bancorp had a return on equity of 7.04% and a net margin of 16.11%.

In other news, Director William Ronald Deberry sold 1,085 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.00, for a total transaction of $27,125.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Charles Trimble Beasley sold 7,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.80, for a total value of $180,600.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 11,413 shares of company stock valued at $289,349. 13.09% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Reliant Bancorp

Reliant Bancorp, Inc operates as the holding company for Reliant Bank that provides a range of commercial banking services for businesses and individuals in the Middle Tennessee region and the Nashville-Davidson-Murfreesboro-Franklin Metropolitan Statistical Area. Its deposit products include checking, savings, and money market deposit accounts; time deposits; certificates of deposit; and non-interest-bearing and interest bearing demand deposits.

