Actua (NASDAQ:ACTA) Receiving Somewhat Favorable Media Coverage, Report Finds

News headlines about Actua (NASDAQ:ACTA) have been trending somewhat positive on Thursday, Accern Sentiment Analysis reports. The research group identifies negative and positive news coverage by reviewing more than twenty million news and blog sources in real time. Accern ranks coverage of publicly-traded companies on a scale of negative one to positive one, with scores closest to one being the most favorable. Actua earned a media sentiment score of 0.18 on Accern’s scale. Accern also gave news articles about the software maker an impact score of 48.8799407114624 out of 100, meaning that recent news coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an effect on the stock’s share price in the next few days.

Actua stock opened at $1.00 on Thursday. Actua has a fifty-two week low of $0.79 and a fifty-two week high of $1.13.

Actua Company Profile

Actua Corporation, formerly ICG Group, Inc, is a multi-vertical cloud technology company. The Company operates through two segments, which include the vertical cloud segment and the vertical cloud (venture) segment. The Company’s vertical cloud-based businesses include Bolt Solutions Inc (Bolt), GovDelivery Holdings, Inc (GovDelivery) and VelocityEHS Holdings, Inc (VelocityEHS), which operate in the commercial and personal property and casualty insurance, wealth management, government communications and environmental, health and safety (EH&S) markets, respectively.

