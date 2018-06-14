Somewhat Favorable Press Coverage Somewhat Unlikely to Impact B. Riley Financial (RILY) Stock Price

Media headlines about B. Riley Financial (NASDAQ:RILY) have been trending somewhat positive recently, according to Accern Sentiment. Accern scores the sentiment of press coverage by analyzing more than twenty million news and blog sources in real time. Accern ranks coverage of public companies on a scale of negative one to positive one, with scores nearest to one being the most favorable. B. Riley Financial earned a media sentiment score of 0.11 on Accern’s scale. Accern also gave news stories about the asset manager an impact score of 46.6074240133897 out of 100, meaning that recent press coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an impact on the company’s share price in the next few days.

Separately, BidaskClub upgraded shares of B. Riley Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 22nd.

Shares of B. Riley Financial stock opened at $20.70 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 4.35, a quick ratio of 4.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.92. B. Riley Financial has a 52-week low of $15.15 and a 52-week high of $22.00. The company has a market capitalization of $539.35 million, a PE ratio of 16.08 and a beta of 0.85.

B. Riley Financial (NASDAQ:RILY) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 7th. The asset manager reported $0.24 EPS for the quarter. B. Riley Financial had a return on equity of 12.71% and a net margin of 0.56%. The company had revenue of $95.78 million during the quarter.

B. Riley Financial declared that its Board of Directors has approved a stock repurchase plan on Monday, March 19th that permits the company to buyback $17.30 million in shares. This buyback authorization permits the asset manager to reacquire shares of its stock through a private placement purchase. Shares buyback plans are usually a sign that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 5th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 21st were given a dividend of $0.08 per share. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.55%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 18th.

In other news, Chairman Bryant R. Riley acquired 221,181 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, March 16th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $18.25 per share, with a total value of $4,036,553.25. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 30.90% of the company’s stock.

About B. Riley Financial

B. Riley Financial, Inc provides financial services and solutions in North America, Australia, and Europe. The company operates in four segments: Capital Markets, Auction and Liquidation, Valuation and Appraisal, and Principal Investments – United Online. It offers investment banking services, including merger and acquisitions, restructuring advisory, initial and secondary public offerings, and institutional private placements; and corporate finance, research, securities lending, wealth management, and sales and trading services to corporate, institutional, and high net worth clients.

