Broadcom (NASDAQ:BRCM) Earns News Impact Score of 0.21

Media coverage about Broadcom (NASDAQ:BRCM) has been trending somewhat positive this week, according to Accern Sentiment Analysis. The research group rates the sentiment of media coverage by reviewing more than 20 million blog and news sources in real time. Accern ranks coverage of companies on a scale of negative one to positive one, with scores nearest to one being the most favorable. Broadcom earned a coverage optimism score of 0.21 on Accern’s scale. Accern also assigned media coverage about the semiconductor manufacturer an impact score of 44.8699682391146 out of 100, meaning that recent media coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an impact on the stock’s share price in the next few days.

Separately, Goldman Sachs Group set a $336.00 target price on shares of Broadcom and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 26th.

Broadcom remained flat at $$54.67 during mid-day trading on Thursday, MarketBeat.com reports. Broadcom has a fifty-two week low of $40.33 and a fifty-two week high of $58.51.

About Broadcom

Broadcom Corporation (Broadcom) provides semiconductor solutions for wired and wireless communications. The Company offers a portfolio of system-on-a-chip solutions (SoCs) that deliver voice, video, data and multimedia connectivity in the home, office and mobile environments. The Company’s solutions are used globally by manufacturers and are embedded in an array of communications products.

