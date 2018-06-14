Somewhat Positive Press Coverage Somewhat Unlikely to Impact Cincinnati Financial (CINF) Share Price

Media coverage about Cincinnati Financial (NASDAQ:CINF) has trended somewhat positive this week, according to Accern Sentiment Analysis. The research group identifies positive and negative news coverage by monitoring more than twenty million blog and news sources in real-time. Accern ranks coverage of public companies on a scale of negative one to one, with scores nearest to one being the most favorable. Cincinnati Financial earned a news sentiment score of 0.08 on Accern’s scale. Accern also gave headlines about the insurance provider an impact score of 46.2642661707975 out of 100, indicating that recent news coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an impact on the stock’s share price in the near future.

Shares of CINF stock opened at $69.67 on Thursday. Cincinnati Financial has a one year low of $68.28 and a one year high of $81.98. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.58 billion, a PE ratio of 25.43 and a beta of 0.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a current ratio of 0.27 and a quick ratio of 0.27.

Get Cincinnati Financial alerts:

Cincinnati Financial (NASDAQ:CINF) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 25th. The insurance provider reported $0.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.80 by ($0.08). Cincinnati Financial had a return on equity of 6.14% and a net margin of 14.96%. The business had revenue of $1.22 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.44 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.59 EPS. Cincinnati Financial’s revenue was down 19.6% on a year-over-year basis. sell-side analysts expect that Cincinnati Financial will post 2.95 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 16th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 20th will be given a $0.53 dividend. This represents a $2.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.04%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 19th. Cincinnati Financial’s payout ratio is currently 77.37%.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on CINF shares. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Cincinnati Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 30th. Zacks Investment Research cut Cincinnati Financial from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 11th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have issued a hold rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $76.00.

In other Cincinnati Financial news, Director David P. Osborn acquired 370 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 7th. The stock was bought at an average price of $70.16 per share, with a total value of $25,959.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 23,591 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,655,144.56. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 7.07% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Cincinnati Financial

Cincinnati Financial Corporation provides property casualty insurance products in the United States. The company operates in five segments: Commercial Lines Insurance, Personal Lines Insurance, Excess and Surplus Lines Insurance, Life Insurance, and Investments. The Commercial Lines Insurance segment provides coverage for commercial casualty, commercial property, commercial auto, and workers' compensation.

Receive News & Ratings for Cincinnati Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cincinnati Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.