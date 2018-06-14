Stone Harbor Emerging Mkt Total Incom FD (EDI) Receiving Somewhat Positive Media Coverage, Analysis Shows

News stories about Stone Harbor Emerging Mkt Total Incom FD (NYSE:EDI) have been trending somewhat positive recently, Accern Sentiment reports. The research firm scores the sentiment of press coverage by reviewing more than 20 million blog and news sources. Accern ranks coverage of companies on a scale of -1 to 1, with scores nearest to one being the most favorable. Stone Harbor Emerging Mkt Total Incom FD earned a coverage optimism score of 0.19 on Accern’s scale. Accern also assigned press coverage about the company an impact score of 49.525353021359 out of 100, indicating that recent press coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an effect on the company’s share price in the next several days.

Shares of Stone Harbor Emerging Mkt Total Incom FD traded up $0.05, hitting $13.28, during trading hours on Thursday, Marketbeat Ratings reports. 1,334 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 58,108. Stone Harbor Emerging Mkt Total Incom FD has a 12-month low of $13.16 and a 12-month high of $16.64.

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 26th. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 16th will be issued a dividend of $0.1511 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 13th. This represents a $1.81 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 13.65%.

In other Stone Harbor Emerging Mkt Total Incom FD news, insider James E. Craige bought 19,425 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 4th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $13.95 per share, for a total transaction of $270,978.75. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

About Stone Harbor Emerging Mkt Total Incom FD

Stone Harbor Emerging Markets Total Income Fund (the Fund) is a non-diversified, closed-end management investment company. The Fund’s investment objective is to maximize total return, which consists of income and capital appreciation from investments in emerging markets securities. The Fund will invest at least 80% of its net assets (plus borrowings for investment purposes) in emerging markets debt, including fixed income securities and other instruments (including derivatives) that are economically tied to emerging market countries.

