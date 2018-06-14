Synaptics (NASDAQ:SYNA) Given News Impact Rating of 0.13

News headlines about Synaptics (NASDAQ:SYNA) have been trending somewhat positive recently, according to Accern Sentiment. The research group rates the sentiment of news coverage by monitoring more than twenty million news and blog sources in real-time. Accern ranks coverage of publicly-traded companies on a scale of negative one to positive one, with scores nearest to one being the most favorable. Synaptics earned a news sentiment score of 0.13 on Accern’s scale. Accern also assigned news articles about the software maker an impact score of 45.3412464740457 out of 100, meaning that recent news coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an impact on the stock’s share price in the near term.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Cowen set a $60.00 price objective on Synaptics and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 8th. BidaskClub downgraded Synaptics from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 11th. Mizuho raised Synaptics from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the company from $42.00 to $55.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 11th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Synaptics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 16th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $48.00 price target on shares of Synaptics in a report on Sunday, May 13th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $48.00.

Synaptics opened at $47.80 on Thursday, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Synaptics has a 12 month low of $33.73 and a 12 month high of $61.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 2.50 and a quick ratio of 2.09. The company has a market cap of $1.67 billion, a PE ratio of 14.40, a P/E/G ratio of 2.15 and a beta of 0.91.

Synaptics (NASDAQ:SYNA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 9th. The software maker reported $0.92 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.91 by $0.01. Synaptics had a positive return on equity of 11.99% and a negative net margin of 6.28%. The business had revenue of $394.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $401.97 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.27 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 11.3% compared to the same quarter last year. sell-side analysts anticipate that Synaptics will post 2.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Russell J. Knittel sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.45, for a total transaction of $651,750.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 17,688 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $768,543.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Francis F. Lee sold 7,385 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.03, for a total value of $317,776.55. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 54,454 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,343,155.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 197,801 shares of company stock worth $8,886,247 in the last ninety days. 3.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Synaptics

Synaptics Incorporated develops, markets, and sells intuitive human interface solutions for electronic devices and products worldwide. The company offers its human interface products solutions for mobile product applications, including smartphones, tablets, and touchscreen applications, as well as mobile, handheld, wireless, and entertainment devices; notebook applications; and other personal computer (PC) product applications, such as keyboards, mice, and desktop product applications.

