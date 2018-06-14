Centurylink (CTL) Receiving Somewhat Favorable Press Coverage, Study Shows

News headlines about Centurylink (NYSE:CTL) have trended somewhat positive on Thursday, Accern reports. The research firm rates the sentiment of media coverage by reviewing more than twenty million blog and news sources in real-time. Accern ranks coverage of public companies on a scale of -1 to 1, with scores closest to one being the most favorable. Centurylink earned a news sentiment score of 0.14 on Accern’s scale. Accern also assigned media stories about the technology company an impact score of 45.4924327419668 out of 100, indicating that recent media coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an effect on the stock’s share price in the near future.

CTL has been the topic of a number of research reports. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Centurylink from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 1st. Cowen set a $19.00 target price on shares of Centurylink and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 15th. Barclays reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $17.00 target price on shares of Centurylink in a research report on Friday, February 16th. Bank of America reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $27.00 target price on shares of Centurylink in a research report on Wednesday, May 16th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Centurylink from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, March 16th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $21.00.

NYSE:CTL traded up $0.47 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $18.01. The stock had a trading volume of 9,035,814 shares, compared to its average volume of 11,595,933. Centurylink has a one year low of $13.16 and a one year high of $27.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.58, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 0.88. The company has a market capitalization of $19.26 billion, a PE ratio of 12.25, a PEG ratio of -12.74 and a beta of 0.77.

Centurylink (NYSE:CTL) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 9th. The technology company reported $0.25 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.06. Centurylink had a net margin of 6.92% and a return on equity of 4.94%. The firm had revenue of $5.95 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.97 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.35 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 41.2% on a year-over-year basis. sell-side analysts forecast that Centurylink will post 0.93 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 4th will be paid a $0.54 dividend. This represents a $2.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 11.99%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 1st. Centurylink’s payout ratio is presently 146.94%.

In related news, Director Steven T. Clontz acquired 41,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 11th. The stock was bought at an average price of $19.44 per share, with a total value of $797,040.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 162,019 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,149,649.36. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Holdings (Private) Ltd Temasek acquired 7,620,118 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 4th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $16.72 per share, with a total value of $127,408,372.96. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

CenturyLink, Inc provides various communications services to residential, business, wholesale, and governmental customers primarily in the United States. It operates in two segments, Business and Consumer. The company offers virtual private network data network services; Ethernet services; Internet protocol services; CenturyLink Prism TV that allows customers to watch television or cable channels and record up to four shows on one home digital video recorder; and Vyvx, which provides audio and video feeds over fiber or satellite for broadcast and production customers, as well as satellite digital television services.

