Somewhat Positive Press Coverage Somewhat Unlikely to Affect C&F Financial (CFFI) Share Price

Headlines about C&F Financial (NASDAQ:CFFI) have been trending somewhat positive on Thursday, Accern Sentiment Analysis reports. The research group ranks the sentiment of press coverage by reviewing more than twenty million news and blog sources. Accern ranks coverage of public companies on a scale of -1 to 1, with scores nearest to one being the most favorable. C&F Financial earned a daily sentiment score of 0.05 on Accern’s scale. Accern also gave media stories about the financial services provider an impact score of 46.7228609053043 out of 100, meaning that recent press coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an impact on the company’s share price in the near term.

Shares of NASDAQ:CFFI traded down $0.45 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $59.05. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 100 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,120. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 0.98. The firm has a market cap of $213.53 million, a PE ratio of 14.79 and a beta of 0.79. C&F Financial has a fifty-two week low of $45.28 and a fifty-two week high of $65.05.

C&F Financial (NASDAQ:CFFI) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 17th. The financial services provider reported $1.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $26.61 million during the quarter. C&F Financial had a return on equity of 9.98% and a net margin of 6.59%.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, July 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.34 per share. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.30%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 14th.

In other C&F Financial news, insider S Dustin Crone sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.35, for a total value of $60,350.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 11,816 shares in the company, valued at approximately $713,095.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 6.20% of the company’s stock.

About C&F Financial

C&F Financial Corporation operates as a holding company for Citizens and Farmers Bank that provides banking services to individuals and businesses. The company's Retail Banking segment offers various banking services, such as checking and savings deposit accounts, as well as business, real estate, development, mortgage, home equity, and installment loans.

