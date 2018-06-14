Eyegate Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:EYEG) Earns Media Sentiment Rating of 0.23

Press coverage about Eyegate Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:EYEG) has been trending somewhat positive recently, according to Accern. The research firm identifies positive and negative media coverage by monitoring more than 20 million blog and news sources in real time. Accern ranks coverage of public companies on a scale of negative one to positive one, with scores closest to one being the most favorable. Eyegate Pharmaceuticals earned a news sentiment score of 0.23 on Accern’s scale. Accern also gave media stories about the specialty pharmaceutical company an impact score of 45.6067120409914 out of 100, meaning that recent media coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an effect on the stock’s share price in the immediate future.

Eyegate Pharmaceuticals opened at $0.54 on Thursday, according to Marketbeat. Eyegate Pharmaceuticals has a 52-week low of $0.29 and a 52-week high of $1.47. The company has a market cap of $22.95 million, a PE ratio of -0.53 and a beta of 3.53.

Get Eyegate Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Eyegate Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:EYEG) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 11th. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported ($0.14) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.24) by $0.10. The company had revenue of $1.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $0.49 million. Eyegate Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 653.57% and a negative net margin of 2,480.28%. sell-side analysts anticipate that Eyegate Pharmaceuticals will post -0.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on EYEG. HC Wainwright set a $3.00 target price on Eyegate Pharmaceuticals and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 14th. ValuEngine raised Eyegate Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 2nd.

In other news, major shareholder Armistice Capital Master Fund purchased 2,534,478 shares of Eyegate Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 20th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $0.49 per share, with a total value of $1,241,894.22. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Over the last ninety days, insiders purchased 13,569,970 shares of company stock worth $5,300,002. 43.90% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Eyegate Pharmaceuticals

EyeGate Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage specialty pharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing products for treating diseases and disorders of the eye. Its proprietary platform technologies consist of crosslinked thiolated carboxymethyl hyaluronic acid (CMHA-S) and iontophoresis drug delivery system.

Receive News & Ratings for Eyegate Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Eyegate Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.