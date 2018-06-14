Somewhat Positive Press Coverage Somewhat Unlikely to Impact Neenah (NYSE:NP) Stock Price

Media headlines about Neenah (NYSE:NP) have been trending somewhat positive recently, according to Accern Sentiment. Accern scores the sentiment of press coverage by analyzing more than twenty million news and blog sources in real time. Accern ranks coverage of public companies on a scale of negative one to positive one, with scores nearest to one being the most favorable. Neenah earned a media sentiment score of 0.09 on Accern’s scale. Accern also gave news stories about the basic materials company an impact score of 46.1918043255447 out of 100, meaning that recent press coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an impact on the company’s share price in the next few days.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut Neenah from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 20th.

Shares of NYSE NP opened at $82.60 on Thursday. Neenah has a one year low of $75.50 and a one year high of $95.40. The company has a current ratio of 2.51, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. The company has a market cap of $1.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.77 and a beta of 1.26.

Neenah (NYSE:NP) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 9th. The basic materials company reported $1.04 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.03 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $266.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $260.30 million. Neenah had a net margin of 7.86% and a return on equity of 18.73%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 10.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.03 earnings per share. sell-side analysts predict that Neenah will post 4.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 4th. Investors of record on Friday, May 18th were paid a $0.41 dividend. This represents a $1.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.99%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 17th. Neenah’s payout ratio is 37.96%.

In other Neenah news, Director Sean T. Erwin sold 1,318 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.88, for a total value of $109,235.84. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 20,453 shares in the company, valued at $1,695,144.64. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, VP Larry Newton Brownlee sold 800 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.22, for a total value of $64,176.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 3,860 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $309,649.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

About Neenah

Neenah, Inc produces and sells technical products, and fine paper and packaging products worldwide. The company's Technical Products segment offers filtration media for transportation, water, and other uses; saturated and unsaturated crepe, and flat paper tapes to manufacturers; and coated lightweight abrasive paper for automotive, construction, metal, and woodworking industries.

