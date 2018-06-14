Somewhat Positive News Coverage Somewhat Unlikely to Affect Vipshop (NYSE:VIPS) Stock Price

Press coverage about Vipshop (NYSE:VIPS) has been trending somewhat positive on Thursday, according to Accern. The research group scores the sentiment of media coverage by reviewing more than 20 million blog and news sources in real-time. Accern ranks coverage of public companies on a scale of -1 to 1, with scores closest to one being the most favorable. Vipshop earned a news impact score of 0.09 on Accern’s scale. Accern also assigned news headlines about the technology company an impact score of 45.8166818784143 out of 100, indicating that recent media coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an impact on the stock’s share price in the next few days.

Here are some of the news articles that may have impacted Accern Sentiment's rankings:

Vipshop traded down $0.14, hitting $11.11, during midday trading on Thursday, Marketbeat.com reports. The stock had a trading volume of 13,173,895 shares, compared to its average volume of 11,203,813. The firm has a market cap of $7.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.16 and a beta of 2.23. Vipshop has a 12 month low of $7.79 and a 12 month high of $19.14.

Vipshop (NYSE:VIPS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 14th. The technology company reported $1.05 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.13 by $0.92. The firm had revenue of $19.87 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $19.64 billion. Vipshop had a return on equity of 20.24% and a net margin of 2.51%. Vipshop’s quarterly revenue was up 24.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.31 earnings per share. equities analysts anticipate that Vipshop will post 0.49 EPS for the current year.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on VIPS shares. HSBC upgraded Vipshop from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on Vipshop from $22.00 to $23.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 14th. Benchmark reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $24.00 target price (up previously from $12.00) on shares of Vipshop in a report on Wednesday, February 14th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Vipshop from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $21.00 target price on the stock in a report on Friday, February 23rd. Finally, CLSA cut Vipshop from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 15th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Vipshop presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $16.69.

Vipshop Company Profile

Vipshop Holdings Limited operates as an online discount retailer for various brands in the People's Republic of China. It operates in two segments, Vip.com and Internet Finance Business. The company offers women's apparel, such as casual wear, jeans, dresses, outerwear, swimsuits, lingerie, pajamas, and maternity clothes; men's apparel comprising casual and smart-casual T-shirts, polo shirts, jackets, pants, and underwear; women and men shoes for casual and formal occasions; and accessories that include belts, jewelry, watches, and glasses for women and men.

