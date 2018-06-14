Advantage Oil & Gas (NYSE:AAV) Receiving Somewhat Positive News Coverage, Report Shows

News stories about Advantage Oil & Gas (NYSE:AAV) (TSE:AAV) have been trending somewhat positive this week, according to Accern Sentiment. The research firm identifies positive and negative news coverage by monitoring more than 20 million blog and news sources in real time. Accern ranks coverage of public companies on a scale of negative one to positive one, with scores closest to one being the most favorable. Advantage Oil & Gas earned a news sentiment score of 0.13 on Accern’s scale. Accern also assigned news stories about the oil and gas company an impact score of 46.7838160564076 out of 100, meaning that recent news coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an effect on the company’s share price in the next few days.

A number of research firms recently commented on AAV. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Advantage Oil & Gas from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Thursday, April 12th. Tudor Pickering upgraded Advantage Oil & Gas from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Advantage Oil & Gas has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $9.44.

Get Advantage Oil & Gas alerts:

Advantage Oil & Gas opened at $3.10 on Thursday, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Advantage Oil & Gas has a 1 year low of $2.70 and a 1 year high of $7.35. The company has a quick ratio of 1.39, a current ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. The stock has a market capitalization of $577.23 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.50 and a beta of 0.57.

Advantage Oil & Gas (NYSE:AAV) (TSE:AAV) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 3rd. The oil and gas company reported $0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.07 by ($0.03). Advantage Oil & Gas had a net margin of 25.18% and a return on equity of 2.53%. The business had revenue of $58.07 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $62.09 million. equities research analysts anticipate that Advantage Oil & Gas will post 0.14 earnings per share for the current year.

About Advantage Oil & Gas

Advantage Oil & Gas Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, acquires, exploits, develops, and produces natural gas in the Province of Alberta, Canada. The company primarily focuses on the development and delineation of its Montney natural gas and liquids resource that includes 200 net sections of land in Glacier, Alberta.

Receive News & Ratings for Advantage Oil & Gas Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Advantage Oil & Gas and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.