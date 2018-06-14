Graphic Packaging (NYSE:GPK) Getting Somewhat Favorable Media Coverage, Accern Reports

Headlines about Graphic Packaging (NYSE:GPK) have been trending somewhat positive on Thursday, Accern reports. The research group identifies positive and negative press coverage by reviewing more than twenty million news and blog sources in real time. Accern ranks coverage of publicly-traded companies on a scale of negative one to positive one, with scores nearest to one being the most favorable. Graphic Packaging earned a news sentiment score of 0.19 on Accern’s scale. Accern also gave news coverage about the industrial products company an impact score of 46.9680639970072 out of 100, meaning that recent press coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an impact on the stock’s share price in the near term.

These are some of the news stories that may have effected Accern Sentiment’s rankings:

A number of brokerages have weighed in on GPK. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of Graphic Packaging in a report on Friday, May 18th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $20.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Graphic Packaging from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, March 16th. TheStreet lowered shares of Graphic Packaging from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Monday, May 7th. ValuEngine raised shares of Graphic Packaging from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 3rd. Finally, KeyCorp reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Graphic Packaging in a research note on Tuesday, April 24th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $18.06.

Shares of NYSE:GPK opened at $14.71 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $4.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.35, a P/E/G ratio of 3.39 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a current ratio of 1.82. Graphic Packaging has a 12 month low of $12.65 and a 12 month high of $16.74.

Graphic Packaging (NYSE:GPK) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 24th. The industrial products company reported $0.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.17 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $1.48 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.47 billion. Graphic Packaging had a net margin of 6.08% and a return on equity of 14.94%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 39.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.14 EPS. analysts expect that Graphic Packaging will post 0.87 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 5th. Investors of record on Friday, June 15th will be paid a $0.075 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 14th. This represents a $0.30 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.04%. Graphic Packaging’s dividend payout ratio is presently 47.62%.

In related news, SVP Alan R. Nichols sold 101,303 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.08, for a total value of $1,527,649.24. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 43,335 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $653,491.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 0.62% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Graphic Packaging

Graphic Packaging Holding Company, together with its subsidiaries, provides paper-based packaging solutions to food, beverage, and other consumer products companies. It operates through three segments: Paperboard Mills, Americas Paperboard Packaging, and Europe Paperboard Packaging. The company offers coated unbleached kraft (CUK) and coated recycled paperboard (CRB) to various paperboard packaging converters and brokers; and paperboard packaging folding cartons primarily to consumer packaged goods companies.

