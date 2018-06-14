Somewhat Positive News Coverage Somewhat Unlikely to Impact Mobileiron (NASDAQ:MOBL) Stock Price

News headlines about Mobileiron (NASDAQ:MOBL) have trended somewhat positive recently, Accern Sentiment Analysis reports. The research group identifies negative and positive news coverage by analyzing more than 20 million blog and news sources in real-time. Accern ranks coverage of companies on a scale of negative one to positive one, with scores closest to one being the most favorable. Mobileiron earned a media sentiment score of 0.08 on Accern’s scale. Accern also assigned media headlines about the software maker an impact score of 46.7881296465314 out of 100, meaning that recent news coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an impact on the stock’s share price in the immediate future.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on MOBL. Zacks Investment Research raised Mobileiron from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. ValuEngine raised Mobileiron from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, BidaskClub downgraded Mobileiron from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $6.05.

Mobileiron opened at $4.55 on Thursday, MarketBeat reports. The stock has a market capitalization of $427.70 million, a P/E ratio of -7.98 and a beta of 2.29. Mobileiron has a 52 week low of $3.20 and a 52 week high of $6.78.

Mobileiron (NASDAQ:MOBL) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 26th. The software maker reported ($0.06) EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.07) by $0.01. The business had revenue of $43.69 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $43.78 million. Mobileiron had a negative return on equity of 172.10% and a negative net margin of 33.64%. Mobileiron’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.06) earnings per share. equities analysts expect that Mobileiron will post -0.53 EPS for the current year.

About Mobileiron

MobileIron, Inc provides a purpose-built mobile IT platform that enables enterprises to manage and secure mobile applications, content, and devices while offering their employees with device choice, privacy, and a native user experience in the United States and internationally. The company offers MobileIron platform, a government-grade security platform, which combines cloud security, unified endpoint management, secure connectivity, and threat intelligence into an integrated solution designed to protect business data in order to deliver enterprise services to users.

