Somewhat Favorable Media Coverage Somewhat Unlikely to Impact TCF Financial (NYSE:TCF) Stock Price

Shares of NYSE:TCF opened at $26.71 on Thursday.

Shares of NYSE:TCF opened at $26.71 on Thursday. TCF Financial has a 12 month low of $14.58 and a 12 month high of $27.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.02. The stock has a market cap of $4.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.12, a P/E/G ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 1.06.

TCF Financial (NYSE:TCF) last issued its earnings results on Monday, April 23rd. The bank reported $0.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.02. TCF Financial had a net margin of 19.62% and a return on equity of 10.86%. The company had revenue of $355.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $349.56 million. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.2% compared to the same quarter last year. analysts expect that TCF Financial will post 1.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 15th were paid a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, May 14th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.25%. TCF Financial’s dividend payout ratio is presently 50.00%.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on TCF. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of TCF Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, April 6th. Raymond James raised shares of TCF Financial from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 29th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of TCF Financial from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 2nd. UBS Group initiated coverage on shares of TCF Financial in a report on Thursday, March 22nd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $24.00 price target for the company. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $27.00 price target on shares of TCF Financial in a report on Tuesday, April 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. TCF Financial currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $24.75.

In other TCF Financial news, Director Barry N. Winslow sold 12,000 shares of TCF Financial stock in a transaction on Friday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.99, for a total transaction of $311,880.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Peter Bell sold 9,716 shares of TCF Financial stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.39, for a total transaction of $246,689.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.34% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

TCF Financial Corporation operates as the holding company for TCF National Bank that provides various financial products and services in the United States and Canada. It operates through Consumer Banking, Wholesale Banking, and Enterprise Services segments. The company offers checking, savings, and money market accounts; certificates of deposits; and individual retirement accounts.

