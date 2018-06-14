AC Immune (NASDAQ:ACIU) Receives Daily Media Impact Score of 0.12

News stories about AC Immune (NASDAQ:ACIU) have been trending somewhat positive this week, Accern reports. The research firm rates the sentiment of news coverage by monitoring more than twenty million news and blog sources in real-time. Accern ranks coverage of public companies on a scale of -1 to 1, with scores nearest to one being the most favorable. AC Immune earned a media sentiment score of 0.12 on Accern’s scale. Accern also assigned media stories about the company an impact score of 46.0338551483474 out of 100, indicating that recent news coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an impact on the company’s share price in the next several days.

A number of research firms have recently commented on ACIU. BidaskClub lowered shares of AC Immune from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 14th. Credit Suisse Group lowered shares of AC Immune from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $18.00 to $14.00 in a research note on Friday, March 23rd. HC Wainwright began coverage on shares of AC Immune in a research note on Thursday, April 5th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $18.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of AC Immune from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $9.25 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, June 5th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of AC Immune from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 2nd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $13.75.

Shares of AC Immune opened at $9.65 on Thursday, Marketbeat.com reports. The stock has a market cap of $564.76 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -32.17 and a beta of 2.18. AC Immune has a twelve month low of $6.03 and a twelve month high of $13.91.

AC Immune (NASDAQ:ACIU) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 2nd. The company reported ($0.20) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.23) by $0.03. AC Immune had a negative net margin of 147.54% and a negative return on equity of 25.06%. The company had revenue of $1.58 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.18 million. sell-side analysts expect that AC Immune will post -1.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

AC Immune SA, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, discovers, designs, and develops therapeutic and diagnostic products for prevention, diagnosis, and treatment of neurodegenerative diseases associated with protein misfolding. Its SupraAntigen and Morphomer platforms are designed to generate vaccines, antibodies, and small molecules, which selectively interact with misfolded proteins that are common in a range of neurodegenerative diseases.

