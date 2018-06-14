Somewhat Positive Media Coverage Somewhat Unlikely to Impact Optical Cable (OCC) Stock Price

Media coverage about Optical Cable (NASDAQ:OCC) has been trending somewhat positive on Thursday, according to Accern Sentiment Analysis. The research firm scores the sentiment of news coverage by reviewing more than twenty million news and blog sources in real time. Accern ranks coverage of companies on a scale of -1 to 1, with scores nearest to one being the most favorable. Optical Cable earned a media sentiment score of 0.10 on Accern’s scale. Accern also assigned media coverage about the communications equipment provider an impact score of 47.1738019598728 out of 100, meaning that recent news coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an impact on the company’s share price in the near term.

OCC traded down $0.04 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $3.26. 24,244 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 9,904. Optical Cable has a 52-week low of $2.13 and a 52-week high of $4.10. The company has a current ratio of 4.29, a quick ratio of 1.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53.

Optical Cable (NASDAQ:OCC) last issued its earnings results on Monday, June 11th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Optical Cable had a return on equity of 0.41% and a net margin of 0.12%. The business had revenue of $26.89 million during the quarter.

Optical Cable Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells fiber optic and copper data communications cabling and connectivity solutions primarily for the enterprise market in the United States and internationally. The company provides fiber optic cables for high bandwidth transmission of data, video, and voice communications; and copper datacom cables, including unshielded and shielded twisted pair.

