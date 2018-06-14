Southern First Bancshares (SFST) Receiving Somewhat Favorable News Coverage, Report Finds

News stories about Southern First Bancshares (NASDAQ:SFST) have been trending somewhat positive recently, according to Accern Sentiment Analysis. The research group ranks the sentiment of press coverage by monitoring more than 20 million news and blog sources. Accern ranks coverage of public companies on a scale of negative one to positive one, with scores nearest to one being the most favorable. Southern First Bancshares earned a media sentiment score of 0.24 on Accern’s scale. Accern also gave media headlines about the bank an impact score of 46.7911913472272 out of 100, meaning that recent press coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an impact on the company’s share price in the near future.

Several brokerages have weighed in on SFST. Zacks Investment Research raised Southern First Bancshares from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $52.00 price objective for the company in a report on Friday, March 23rd. ValuEngine raised Southern First Bancshares from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 28th. BidaskClub lowered Southern First Bancshares from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, June 8th. Finally, FIG Partners reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Southern First Bancshares in a report on Wednesday, May 2nd.

Shares of NASDAQ:SFST traded up $0.15 during trading on Thursday, hitting $46.30. 9,700 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 14,049. The company has a market cap of $347.68 million, a P/E ratio of 23.67 and a beta of 0.67. Southern First Bancshares has a 52-week low of $33.25 and a 52-week high of $48.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 1.05 and a quick ratio of 1.04.

Southern First Bancshares (NASDAQ:SFST) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 24th. The bank reported $0.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.61 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $16.46 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.91 million. Southern First Bancshares had a return on equity of 10.19% and a net margin of 20.43%. analysts expect that Southern First Bancshares will post 2.72 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Southern First Bancshares news, President F Justin Strickland sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.30, for a total transaction of $231,500.00. Following the sale, the president now owns 103,491 shares in the company, valued at $4,791,633.30. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Michael D. Dowling sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.04, for a total value of $141,120.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 35,432 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,666,721.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 20,584 shares of company stock worth $958,909. Company insiders own 10.90% of the company’s stock.

Southern First Bancshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Southern First Bank that provides various banking products and services to general public in South Carolina, North Carolina, and Georgia. It accepts various deposit products that include checking accounts, commercial checking accounts, savings accounts, and other time deposits, including daily money market accounts and certificates of deposit.

