Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals (ARWR) Receives News Impact Rating of 0.19

Headlines about Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ARWR) have trended somewhat positive this week, according to Accern Sentiment Analysis. The research group rates the sentiment of media coverage by analyzing more than twenty million news and blog sources. Accern ranks coverage of publicly-traded companies on a scale of negative one to positive one, with scores closest to one being the most favorable. Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals earned a news impact score of 0.19 on Accern’s scale. Accern also gave media stories about the biotechnology company an impact score of 45.6288086930294 out of 100, meaning that recent media coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an impact on the stock’s share price in the immediate future.

ARWR has been the topic of several research reports. BidaskClub downgraded Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 10th. ValuEngine raised Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 2nd. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Tuesday, March 27th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $10.00 target price on the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $13.00 target price on shares of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Wednesday, May 30th. Finally, Chardan Capital reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $7.00 target price on shares of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Monday, February 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $9.00.

Get Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals alerts:

NASDAQ:ARWR opened at $11.66 on Thursday. Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals has a one year low of $1.48 and a one year high of $11.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 10.16 and a current ratio of 10.16. The firm has a market capitalization of $972.98 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -24.81 and a beta of 2.57.

Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ARWR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 8th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.18) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.19) by $0.01. Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 199.55% and a negative return on equity of 50.05%. The company had revenue of $0.65 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.04 million. sell-side analysts anticipate that Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals will post -0.74 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Douglas B. Given sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.63, for a total transaction of $165,750.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Kenneth Allen Myszkowski sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.00, for a total transaction of $160,000.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 330,815 shares in the company, valued at $2,646,520. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 59,000 shares of company stock worth $479,750. 4.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals, Inc develops medicines for the treatment of intractable diseases in the United States. Its pre-clinical stage medicines include ARO-HBV to treat chronic hepatitis B virus infection; ARO-AAT for the treatment of liver disease associated with alpha-1 antitrypsin deficiency; ARO-APOC3 and ARO-ANG3 to treat hypertriglyceridemia; ARO-Lung1 for the treatment of an undisclosed pulmonary target; ARO-HIF2 to treat renal cell carcinoma; ARO-F12 for hereditary angioedema and thromboembolic disorders; and ARO-AMG1 for the treatment of an undisclosed genetically validated cardiovascular target.

Receive News & Ratings for Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.