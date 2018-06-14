The New Ireland Fund (NYSE:IRL) Receiving Somewhat Positive News Coverage, Analysis Finds

News articles about The New Ireland Fund (NYSE:IRL) have trended somewhat positive recently, Accern reports. The research firm identifies positive and negative media coverage by reviewing more than twenty million blog and news sources in real time. Accern ranks coverage of companies on a scale of -1 to 1, with scores nearest to one being the most favorable. The New Ireland Fund earned a news sentiment score of 0.09 on Accern’s scale. Accern also gave headlines about the financial services provider an impact score of 47.4734597564876 out of 100, indicating that recent media coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an impact on the company’s share price in the near future.

Shares of The New Ireland Fund stock opened at $12.18 on Thursday. The New Ireland Fund has a one year low of $11.88 and a one year high of $14.17.

About The New Ireland Fund

The New Ireland Fund, Inc is a closed-end company, which engages in long-term capital appreciation through investment in equity securities of Irish companies. The company was founded on December 14, 1989 and is headquartered in Boston, MA.

