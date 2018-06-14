Ruby Tuesday (RT) Earns Coverage Optimism Score of 0.09

News stories about Ruby Tuesday (NYSE:RT) have been trending somewhat positive recently, Accern Sentiment reports. The research firm scores the sentiment of press coverage by reviewing more than 20 million blog and news sources. Accern ranks coverage of companies on a scale of -1 to 1, with scores nearest to one being the most favorable. Ruby Tuesday earned a coverage optimism score of 0.09 on Accern’s scale. Accern also assigned press coverage about the restaurant operator an impact score of 43.4283291245518 out of 100, indicating that recent press coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an effect on the company’s share price in the next several days.

The company has a current ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72. Ruby Tuesday has a 1-year low of $1.69 and a 1-year high of $3.58.

Ruby Tuesday Company Profile

Ruby Tuesday, Inc owns and operates Ruby Tuesday casual dining and Lime Fresh Mexican Grill (Lime Fresh) casual restaurants. The Company also franchises the Ruby Tuesday concept in selected domestic and international markets, and the Lime Fresh concept in selected domestic markets. Its segments include Ruby Tuesday concept and Lime Fresh concept.

