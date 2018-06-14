Hawaiian Telcom HoldCo (HCOM) Getting Somewhat Favorable Press Coverage, Analysis Shows

Media coverage about Hawaiian Telcom HoldCo (NASDAQ:HCOM) has been trending somewhat positive on Thursday, according to Accern Sentiment. The research firm identifies negative and positive media coverage by analyzing more than 20 million blog and news sources. Accern ranks coverage of companies on a scale of -1 to 1, with scores closest to one being the most favorable. Hawaiian Telcom HoldCo earned a media sentiment score of 0.08 on Accern’s scale. Accern also gave news headlines about the utilities provider an impact score of 48.3166152506819 out of 100, meaning that recent media coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an effect on the company’s share price in the next several days.

Shares of Hawaiian Telcom HoldCo traded up $0.30, hitting $27.01, during trading hours on Thursday, MarketBeat Ratings reports. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 105,200 shares, compared to its average volume of 15,231. Hawaiian Telcom HoldCo has a 12 month low of $24.01 and a 12 month high of $31.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.35, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a current ratio of 0.65.

Hawaiian Telcom HoldCo (NASDAQ:HCOM) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 10th. The utilities provider reported ($0.49) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.21) by ($0.28). The firm had revenue of $89.22 million for the quarter. Hawaiian Telcom HoldCo had a negative return on equity of 8.86% and a negative net margin of 30.57%.

Separately, BidaskClub upgraded Hawaiian Telcom HoldCo from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, March 30th.

Hawaiian Telcom HoldCo Company Profile

Hawaiian Telcom Holdco, Inc provides communications services and products to residential and business customers in the islands of Oahu, Maui, Hawaii, Kauai, Molokai, and Lanai. The company offers local telephone services, including voice and data transport, custom calling features, network access, directory assistance, and private lines.

