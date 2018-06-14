NVR (NVR) Earns Daily Media Impact Rating of 0.16

News articles about NVR (NYSE:NVR) have been trending somewhat positive on Thursday, according to Accern Sentiment Analysis. The research firm rates the sentiment of news coverage by monitoring more than 20 million blog and news sources in real-time. Accern ranks coverage of publicly-traded companies on a scale of -1 to 1, with scores closest to one being the most favorable. NVR earned a media sentiment score of 0.16 on Accern’s scale. Accern also assigned media headlines about the construction company an impact score of 45.9161143440272 out of 100, indicating that recent news coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an effect on the company’s share price in the near term.

NVR traded up $4.79, reaching $3,109.17, on Thursday, according to MarketBeat.com. The company had a trading volume of 366 shares, compared to its average volume of 32,482. NVR has a one year low of $2,311.11 and a one year high of $3,700.00. The company has a quick ratio of 1.33, a current ratio of 3.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.45 billion, a PE ratio of 21.79, a P/E/G ratio of 1.01 and a beta of 0.64.

NVR (NYSE:NVR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 19th. The construction company reported $39.34 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $31.44 by $7.90. NVR had a net margin of 9.36% and a return on equity of 42.40%. The company had revenue of $1.53 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.43 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $25.12 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.7% on a year-over-year basis. equities analysts expect that NVR will post 196 EPS for the current year.

NVR announced that its board has approved a share repurchase plan on Wednesday, February 14th that permits the company to buyback $300.00 million in shares. This buyback authorization permits the construction company to purchase shares of its stock through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are typically a sign that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

NVR has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of NVR from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $3,416.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 24th. ValuEngine raised shares of NVR from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 7th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. NVR currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $3,114.00.

In other news, insider Jeffrey D. Martchek sold 500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $3,146.25, for a total value of $1,573,125.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 4,698 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,781,082.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Dwight C. Schar sold 12,215 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3,049.78, for a total transaction of $37,253,062.70. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 80,056 shares in the company, valued at approximately $244,153,187.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 26,659 shares of company stock valued at $81,255,376 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 12.00% of the company’s stock.

NVR Company Profile

NVR, Inc operates as a homebuilder in the United States. The company operates through four segments: Mid Atlantic, North East, Mid East, and South East. It primarily constructs and sells single-family detached homes, townhomes, and condominium buildings under the Ryan Homes, NVHomes, and Heartland Homes names.

