Icahn Enterprises LP Common Stock (IEP) Earns Daily Media Impact Rating of 0.14

News headlines about Icahn Enterprises LP Common Stock (NASDAQ:IEP) have trended somewhat positive recently, according to Accern Sentiment Analysis. The research group scores the sentiment of press coverage by analyzing more than 20 million blog and news sources. Accern ranks coverage of public companies on a scale of -1 to 1, with scores nearest to one being the most favorable. Icahn Enterprises LP Common Stock earned a daily sentiment score of 0.14 on Accern’s scale. Accern also gave headlines about the conglomerate an impact score of 47.1440705376124 out of 100, indicating that recent press coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an impact on the company’s share price in the immediate future.

Icahn Enterprises LP Common Stock traded down $0.02, reaching $71.77, on Thursday, according to MarketBeat.com. The company had a trading volume of 146 shares, compared to its average volume of 110,059. Icahn Enterprises LP Common Stock has a one year low of $49.13 and a one year high of $73.23. The company has a quick ratio of 3.27, a current ratio of 3.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.69 billion, a PE ratio of 4.58 and a beta of 1.53.

Icahn Enterprises LP Common Stock (NASDAQ:IEP) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 3rd. The conglomerate reported $0.77 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.19. Icahn Enterprises LP Common Stock had a net margin of 11.30% and a return on equity of 22.74%. The company had revenue of $5.45 billion during the quarter.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 20th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 14th will be given a $1.75 dividend. This represents a $7.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 9.75%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 11th.

IEP has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. BidaskClub raised shares of Icahn Enterprises LP Common Stock from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 8th. ValuEngine raised shares of Icahn Enterprises LP Common Stock from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, June 2nd. Finally, UBS Group reaffirmed a “sell” rating and issued a $45.00 price objective (up previously from $42.00) on shares of Icahn Enterprises LP Common Stock in a report on Tuesday, March 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $53.00.

Icahn Enterprises LP Common Stock Company Profile

Icahn Enterprises L.P., through its subsidiaries, operates in investment, automotive, energy, railcar, gaming, metals, mining, food packaging, real estate, and home fashion businesses in the United States, Germany, and Internationally. Its Investment segment operates various private investment funds.

