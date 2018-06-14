MSG Networks (NYSE:MSGN) Given News Impact Rating of 0.01

News headlines about MSG Networks (NYSE:MSGN) have been trending somewhat positive recently, according to Accern Sentiment. The research group rates the sentiment of news coverage by monitoring more than twenty million news and blog sources in real-time. Accern ranks coverage of publicly-traded companies on a scale of negative one to positive one, with scores nearest to one being the most favorable. MSG Networks earned a news sentiment score of 0.01 on Accern’s scale. Accern also assigned news articles about the company an impact score of 46.6975109671548 out of 100, meaning that recent news coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an impact on the stock’s share price in the near term.

MSGN has been the subject of several research reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded MSG Networks from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 5th. ValuEngine downgraded MSG Networks from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, April 27th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on MSG Networks from $23.00 to $19.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, June 1st. Finally, BTIG Research downgraded MSG Networks from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, April 30th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $24.17.

Get MSG Networks alerts:

Shares of MSG Networks opened at $20.20 on Thursday, according to Marketbeat Ratings. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of -1.64, a current ratio of 2.61 and a quick ratio of 2.61. MSG Networks has a twelve month low of $16.15 and a twelve month high of $26.30. The company has a market capitalization of $1.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.37, a PEG ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 0.76.

MSG Networks (NYSE:MSGN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 3rd. The company reported $0.62 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.62. MSG Networks had a negative return on equity of 21.60% and a net margin of 41.18%. The company had revenue of $186.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $187.92 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.58 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.9% on a year-over-year basis. sell-side analysts anticipate that MSG Networks will post 2.35 earnings per share for the current year.

About MSG Networks

MSG Networks Inc engages in the sports production, and content development and distribution businesses in the United States. The company owns and operates MSG Network and MSG+, which are regional sports and entertainment networks. It also operates MSG GO that provides live streaming and video on demand, as well as a Website and social media platforms for its brands.

Receive News & Ratings for MSG Networks Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MSG Networks and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.