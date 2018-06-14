Somewhat Favorable Press Coverage Somewhat Unlikely to Impact MidSouth Bancorp (MSL) Stock Price

News coverage about MidSouth Bancorp (NYSE:MSL) has been trending somewhat positive recently, Accern Sentiment Analysis reports. The research firm identifies positive and negative media coverage by monitoring more than twenty million news and blog sources in real-time. Accern ranks coverage of public companies on a scale of -1 to 1, with scores nearest to one being the most favorable. MidSouth Bancorp earned a media sentiment score of 0.11 on Accern’s scale. Accern also assigned news headlines about the bank an impact score of 46.9217430238831 out of 100, indicating that recent media coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an impact on the company’s share price in the near future.

Several analysts have commented on MSL shares. ValuEngine upgraded shares of MidSouth Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, March 2nd. FIG Partners upgraded shares of MidSouth Bancorp from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, April 2nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of MidSouth Bancorp from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 4th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $14.60.

MidSouth Bancorp traded down $0.05, reaching $13.65, during mid-day trading on Thursday, MarketBeat.com reports. The company had a trading volume of 100 shares, compared to its average volume of 39,236. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 0.84 and a quick ratio of 0.84. The company has a market capitalization of $231.62 million, a P/E ratio of -50.74 and a beta of 1.22. MidSouth Bancorp has a 12 month low of $11.05 and a 12 month high of $15.40.

MidSouth Bancorp (NYSE:MSL) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 26th. The bank reported $0.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.08) by $0.29. MidSouth Bancorp had a negative net margin of 13.67% and a positive return on equity of 0.40%. The firm had revenue of $22.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $23.49 million. research analysts expect that MidSouth Bancorp will post 0.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 2nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.01 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 14th. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.29%. MidSouth Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is presently -14.81%.

About MidSouth Bancorp

MidSouth Bancorp, Inc, a bank holding company, through its subsidiary MidSouth Bank, N.A., provides various community banking products and services to commercial and retail customers in the United States. The company offers various deposit products, including interest-bearing and noninterest-bearing checking accounts, money market, savings accounts, investment accounts, and NOW account deposits, as well as time deposits, such as certificates of deposits; and commercial and industrial, commercial real estate, and consumer loans, as well as other loans secured by real estate.

