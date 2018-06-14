Reviewing Sonic Automotive (SAH) & Carvana (CVNA)

Sonic Automotive (NYSE: SAH) and Carvana (NYSE:CVNA) are both retail/wholesale companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their institutional ownership, valuation, risk, analyst recommendations, earnings, dividends and profitability.

Dividends

Get Sonic Automotive alerts:

Sonic Automotive pays an annual dividend of $0.24 per share and has a dividend yield of 1.1%. Carvana does not pay a dividend. Sonic Automotive pays out 13.0% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Sonic Automotive has increased its dividend for 2 consecutive years.

Profitability

This table compares Sonic Automotive and Carvana’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Sonic Automotive 0.92% 11.09% 2.23% Carvana -6.09% -30.96% -10.62%

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and target prices for Sonic Automotive and Carvana, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Sonic Automotive 0 3 1 0 2.25 Carvana 0 4 8 0 2.67

Sonic Automotive presently has a consensus target price of $23.33, indicating a potential upside of 7.53%. Carvana has a consensus target price of $25.54, indicating a potential downside of 36.76%. Given Sonic Automotive’s higher possible upside, equities research analysts plainly believe Sonic Automotive is more favorable than Carvana.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Sonic Automotive and Carvana’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Sonic Automotive $9.87 billion 0.09 $92.98 million $1.85 11.73 Carvana $858.87 million 6.58 -$18.31 million ($1.21) -33.38

Sonic Automotive has higher revenue and earnings than Carvana. Carvana is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Sonic Automotive, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

63.6% of Sonic Automotive shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 16.0% of Carvana shares are owned by institutional investors. 32.3% of Sonic Automotive shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 21.4% of Carvana shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

Sonic Automotive beats Carvana on 12 of the 16 factors compared between the two stocks.

Sonic Automotive Company Profile

Sonic Automotive, Inc. operates as an automotive retailer in the United States. It operates in two segments, Franchised Dealerships and Pre-Owned Stores. The Franchised Dealerships segment is involved in the sale of new and used cars and light trucks, and replacement parts; provision of vehicle maintenance, manufacturer warranty repair, and paint and collision repair services; and arrangement of extended warranties, service contracts, financing, insurance, and other aftermarket products. The Pre-Owned Stores segment operates stand-alone pre-owned specialty retail locations, which enable customers to search, buy, service, finance, and sell pre-owned vehicles. As of December 31, 2017, the company operated 114 new vehicle franchises in 13 states representing 25 brands of cars and light trucks; 18 collision repair centers; and 9 pre-owned vehicle stores. Sonic Automotive, Inc. was founded in 1997 and is based in Charlotte, North Carolina.

Carvana Company Profile

Carvana Co., together with its subsidiaries, operates an e-commerce platform for buying used cars in the United States. The company purchases, reconditions, sells, and delivers vehicles. Its platform allows customers to research and identify a vehicle; inspect it using company's proprietary 360-degree vehicle imaging technology; obtain financing and warranty coverage; purchase the vehicle; and schedule delivery or pick-up. The company was founded in 2012 and is headquartered in Tempe, Arizona.

Receive News & Ratings for Sonic Automotive Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sonic Automotive and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.