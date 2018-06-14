BidaskClub Lowers Sonic Drive-In (SONC) to Sell

BidaskClub cut shares of Sonic Drive-In (NASDAQ:SONC) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, May 23rd.

Other equities analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Sonic Drive-In from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Thursday, March 15th. Cowen reduced their price objective on Sonic Drive-In from $29.00 to $28.00 and set a market perform rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 28th. ValuEngine cut Sonic Drive-In from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Wednesday, May 9th. Telsey Advisory Group restated a market perform rating and set a $28.00 price objective (down previously from $31.00) on shares of Sonic Drive-In in a report on Wednesday, March 14th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity reduced their price objective on Sonic Drive-In from $30.00 to $27.00 and set a hold rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $28.67.

NASDAQ SONC traded down $0.17 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $33.46. 792,982 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 867,972. The company has a market cap of $1.22 billion, a PE ratio of 26.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 1.45. The company has a quick ratio of 2.51, a current ratio of 2.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of -2.85. Sonic Drive-In has a fifty-two week low of $22.11 and a fifty-two week high of $33.82.

Sonic Drive-In (NASDAQ:SONC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 27th. The restaurant operator reported $0.17 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.15 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $88.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $94.34 million. Sonic Drive-In had a negative return on equity of 25.75% and a net margin of 16.01%. The business’s revenue was down 12.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.15 earnings per share. research analysts anticipate that Sonic Drive-In will post 1.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 18th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 9th were paid a $0.16 dividend. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.91%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 8th. Sonic Drive-In’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 51.20%.

Sonic Drive-In announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock repurchase plan on Thursday, June 7th that authorizes the company to repurchase $500.00 million in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the restaurant operator to purchase up to 42.2% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are typically an indication that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Millennium Management LLC raised its position in Sonic Drive-In by 240.0% during the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 631,237 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $17,346,000 after purchasing an additional 445,606 shares in the last quarter. Commerce Bank acquired a new position in Sonic Drive-In during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $275,000. Rhumbline Advisers raised its position in Sonic Drive-In by 14.2% during the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 94,883 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $2,607,000 after purchasing an additional 11,796 shares in the last quarter. Atlanta Capital Management Co. L L C raised its position in Sonic Drive-In by 168.4% during the fourth quarter. Atlanta Capital Management Co. L L C now owns 810,109 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $22,262,000 after purchasing an additional 508,282 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pinebridge Investments L.P. raised its position in Sonic Drive-In by 340.1% during the fourth quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P. now owns 22,831 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $628,000 after purchasing an additional 17,643 shares in the last quarter.

Sonic Corp. operates and franchises a chain of quick-service drive-in restaurants in the United States. As of August 31, 2017, the company operated 3,593 Sonic Drive-Ins in 45 states, of which 228 were owned and operated by the company and 3,365 were owned and operated by franchisees. The company also owns and leases 135 properties; and sublease 53 properties to franchisees and other parties.

