Sonic Drive-In (SONC) Hits New 12-Month High and Low at $33.82

Sonic Drive-In (NASDAQ:SONC) shares hit a new 52-week high and low during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $33.82 and last traded at $33.29, with a volume of 35358 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $33.63.

SONC has been the topic of several analyst reports. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on Sonic Drive-In from $29.00 to $28.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 26th. Wells Fargo & Co cut their target price on Sonic Drive-In from $30.00 to $27.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 19th. BidaskClub cut Sonic Drive-In from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, May 5th. Zacks Investment Research cut Sonic Drive-In from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, April 14th. Finally, Barclays cut their target price on Sonic Drive-In from $28.00 to $25.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $28.67.

The firm has a market capitalization of $1.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 1.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of -2.85, a current ratio of 2.51 and a quick ratio of 2.51.

Sonic Drive-In (NASDAQ:SONC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 27th. The restaurant operator reported $0.17 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $88.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $94.34 million. Sonic Drive-In had a negative return on equity of 25.75% and a net margin of 16.01%. Sonic Drive-In’s quarterly revenue was down 12.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.15 earnings per share. equities analysts expect that Sonic Drive-In will post 1.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 18th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 9th were issued a dividend of $0.16 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 8th. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.91%. Sonic Drive-In’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 51.20%.

Sonic Drive-In announced that its Board of Directors has approved a share buyback program on Thursday, June 7th that allows the company to buyback $500.00 million in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the restaurant operator to repurchase up to 42.2% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are usually a sign that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of SONC. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Sonic Drive-In by 11.4% during the fourth quarter. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. now owns 239,593 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $6,585,000 after acquiring an additional 24,480 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Sonic Drive-In by 6.5% in the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 34,135 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $938,000 after buying an additional 2,072 shares during the period. Aperio Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Sonic Drive-In in the fourth quarter valued at $203,000. American Century Companies Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Sonic Drive-In in the fourth quarter valued at $772,000. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas bought a new stake in shares of Sonic Drive-In in the fourth quarter valued at $397,000.

About Sonic Drive-In

Sonic Corp. operates and franchises a chain of quick-service drive-in restaurants in the United States. As of August 31, 2017, the company operated 3,593 Sonic Drive-Ins in 45 states, of which 228 were owned and operated by the company and 3,365 were owned and operated by franchisees. The company also owns and leases 135 properties; and sublease 53 properties to franchisees and other parties.

