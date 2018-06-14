Sonoma Pharmaceuticals (SNOA) Releases Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.34 EPS

Sonoma Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:SNOA) posted its earnings results on Wednesday. The company reported ($0.93) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.59) by ($0.34), Fidelity Earnings reports. The company had revenue of $3.66 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.51 million. Sonoma Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 70.46% and a negative return on equity of 70.95%.

Sonoma Pharmaceuticals traded down $0.85, reaching $3.16, on Thursday, according to MarketBeat Ratings. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 7,057 shares, compared to its average volume of 98,522. The company has a market capitalization of $17.93 million, a P/E ratio of -1.56 and a beta of 1.26. Sonoma Pharmaceuticals has a 1 year low of $3.50 and a 1 year high of $7.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 3.83 and a current ratio of 4.62.

SNOA has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Maxim Group downgraded Sonoma Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $7.00 price target for the company. in a report on Monday, March 5th. Zacks Investment Research raised Sonoma Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $4.25 price target for the company in a report on Thursday, April 5th. Finally, ValuEngine raised Sonoma Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 2nd.

About Sonoma Pharmaceuticals

Sonoma Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a specialty pharmaceutical company, develops and markets solutions for the treatment of dermatological conditions and advanced tissue care in the United States, Latin America, Europe, and internationally. The company offers Microcyn line of products that are based on electrically charged oxychlorine small molecules designed to target a range of pathogens, such as viruses, fungi, and spores, as well as bacteria, including antibiotic-resistant strains.

