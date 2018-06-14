BlackRock, Inc. (BLK) Holdings Reduced by South State Corp

South State Corp decreased its stake in shares of BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK) by 16.0% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 574 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 109 shares during the period. South State Corp’s holdings in BlackRock were worth $311,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Bamco Inc. NY bought a new stake in shares of BlackRock during the first quarter valued at approximately $106,000. Princeton Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of BlackRock during the first quarter valued at approximately $115,000. Bray Capital Advisors bought a new stake in shares of BlackRock during the first quarter valued at approximately $128,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in BlackRock in the first quarter worth approximately $139,000. Finally, Assetmark Inc. grew its position in BlackRock by 57.1% in the fourth quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 278 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $143,000 after buying an additional 101 shares during the last quarter. 83.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, Director William E. Ford bought 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 9th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $530.95 per share, with a total value of $530,950.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Jeff A. Smith sold 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $515.84, for a total transaction of $257,920.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 1,066 shares of company stock worth $558,514 over the last quarter. 1.75% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

BlackRock opened at $532.17 on Thursday, MarketBeat reports. The stock has a market capitalization of $87.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.55, a PEG ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 1.67. BlackRock, Inc. has a 12 month low of $408.62 and a 12 month high of $594.52. The company has a current ratio of 3.96, a quick ratio of 3.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02.

BlackRock (NYSE:BLK) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 12th. The asset manager reported $6.70 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $6.39 by $0.31. BlackRock had a net margin of 39.22% and a return on equity of 12.76%. The firm had revenue of $3.58 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.43 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $5.25 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.9% compared to the same quarter last year. research analysts predict that BlackRock, Inc. will post 28.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 21st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 7th will be given a dividend of $2.88 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 6th. This represents a $11.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.16%. BlackRock’s payout ratio is 50.97%.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on BLK shares. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on shares of BlackRock from $678.00 to $682.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, April 13th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of BlackRock from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 29th. ValuEngine lowered shares of BlackRock from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 7th. Deutsche Bank reduced their price objective on shares of BlackRock to $623.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 6th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $640.00 price objective on shares of BlackRock in a research note on Wednesday, March 14th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $566.62.

BlackRock Company Profile

BlackRock, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm primarily provides its services to institutional, intermediary, and individual investors including corporate, public, union, and industry pension plans, insurance companies, third-party mutual funds, endowments, public institutions, governments, foundations, charities, sovereign wealth funds, corporations, official institutions, and banks.

