SOUTH32 Ltd/S (SOUHY) versus Freeport-McMoRan (FCX) Critical Comparison

SOUTH32 Ltd/S (OTCMKTS: SOUHY) and Freeport-McMoRan (NYSE:FCX) are both large-cap basic materials companies, but which is the superior stock? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their earnings, valuation, profitability, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, risk and dividends.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations and price targets for SOUTH32 Ltd/S and Freeport-McMoRan, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score SOUTH32 Ltd/S 1 2 2 0 2.20 Freeport-McMoRan 3 9 8 0 2.25

Freeport-McMoRan has a consensus target price of $18.03, indicating a potential upside of 1.22%. Given Freeport-McMoRan’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Freeport-McMoRan is more favorable than SOUTH32 Ltd/S.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares SOUTH32 Ltd/S and Freeport-McMoRan’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio SOUTH32 Ltd/S $6.95 billion 2.14 $1.23 billion $1.08 13.26 Freeport-McMoRan $16.40 billion 1.57 $1.82 billion $1.17 15.22

Freeport-McMoRan has higher revenue and earnings than SOUTH32 Ltd/S. SOUTH32 Ltd/S is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Freeport-McMoRan, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

0.3% of SOUTH32 Ltd/S shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 72.0% of Freeport-McMoRan shares are owned by institutional investors. 1.1% of Freeport-McMoRan shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Dividends

SOUTH32 Ltd/S pays an annual dividend of $0.63 per share and has a dividend yield of 4.4%. Freeport-McMoRan pays an annual dividend of $0.20 per share and has a dividend yield of 1.1%. SOUTH32 Ltd/S pays out 58.3% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Freeport-McMoRan pays out 17.1% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Both companies have healthy payout ratios and should be able to cover their dividend payments with earnings for the next several years.

Volatility and Risk

SOUTH32 Ltd/S has a beta of 1.73, indicating that its stock price is 73% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Freeport-McMoRan has a beta of 2.48, indicating that its stock price is 148% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares SOUTH32 Ltd/S and Freeport-McMoRan’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets SOUTH32 Ltd/S N/A N/A N/A Freeport-McMoRan 12.72% 19.92% 5.83%

Summary

Freeport-McMoRan beats SOUTH32 Ltd/S on 14 of the 16 factors compared between the two stocks.

About SOUTH32 Ltd/S

South32 Limited operates as a diversified metals and mining company primarily in Australia, Southern Africa, and South America. The company has a portfolio of assets producing alumina, aluminum, bauxite, energy and metallurgical coal, manganese ore and alloy, ferronickel, silver, lead, and zinc. It also exports its products. The company was formerly known as BHP Coal Holdings Pty Limited and changed its name to South32 Limited in March 2015. South32 Limited was incorporated in 2000 and is headquartered in Perth, Australia.

About Freeport-McMoRan

Freeport-McMoRan Inc. engages in the mining of mineral properties in the United States, Indonesia, Peru, and Chile. The company primarily explores for copper, gold, molybdenum, silver, and other metals, as well as oil and gas. Its assets include the Grasberg minerals district in Indonesia; Morenci, Bagdad, Safford, Sierrita, and Miami in Arizona; Tyrone and Chino in New Mexico; and Henderson and Climax in Colorado, North America, as well as Cerro Verde and El Abra mines in South America. It also operates a portfolio of oil and gas assets comprising oil and natural gas production onshore in South Louisiana; and on the Gulf of Mexico shelf and oil production offshore California. As of December 31, 2017, the company's estimated consolidated recoverable proven and probable mineral reserves totaled 86.7 billion pounds of copper, 23.5 million ounces of gold, and 2.84 billion pounds of molybdenum, as well as estimated proved developed oil and natural gas reserves totaled 10.1 million barrels of oil equivalents. The company was formerly known as Freeport-McMoRan Copper & Gold Inc. and changed its name to Freeport-McMoRan Inc. in July 2014. Freeport-McMoRan Inc. was founded in 1987 and is headquartered in Phoenix, Arizona.

