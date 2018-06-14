Profund Advisors LLC Has $2.92 Million Position in Southern Co (SO)

Profund Advisors LLC trimmed its position in Southern Co (NYSE:SO) by 26.2% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 65,481 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 23,263 shares during the period. Profund Advisors LLC’s holdings in Southern were worth $2,924,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Taylor Hoffman Wealth Management acquired a new position in Southern in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $104,000. We Are One Seven LLC purchased a new stake in Southern in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $106,000. Well Done LLC purchased a new stake in Southern in the first quarter valued at approximately $100,000. Jacobi Capital Management LLC raised its position in Southern by 47.2% in the first quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 3,743 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $165,000 after purchasing an additional 1,201 shares during the period. Finally, Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. purchased a new stake in Southern in the first quarter valued at approximately $174,000. Institutional investors own 56.86% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Southern traded up $0.39, reaching $44.17, during trading hours on Thursday, MarketBeat.com reports. 264,658 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,389,604. Southern Co has a 1 year low of $42.38 and a 1 year high of $53.51. The company has a current ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.71. The firm has a market capitalization of $43.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.50, a P/E/G ratio of 3.28 and a beta of 0.03.

Southern (NYSE:SO) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 2nd. The utilities provider reported $0.88 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.84 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $6.37 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.98 billion. Southern had a net margin of 4.88% and a return on equity of 12.97%. The company’s revenue was up 10.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.66 earnings per share. sell-side analysts predict that Southern Co will post 2.9 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 6th. Investors of record on Monday, May 21st were paid a dividend of $0.60 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 18th. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.43%. This is an increase from Southern’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.58. Southern’s payout ratio is presently 79.47%.

SO has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. TheStreet raised Southern from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Monday, June 4th. Guggenheim reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $51.00 target price on shares of Southern in a research report on Friday, February 23rd. Deutsche Bank cut their target price on Southern from $50.00 to $49.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 22nd. Zacks Investment Research raised Southern from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 1st. Finally, SunTrust Banks set a $45.00 target price on Southern and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, March 26th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Southern presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $48.90.

The Southern Company, through its subsidiaries, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity. The company also constructs, acquires, owns, and manages power generation assets, including renewable energy facilities and sells electricity in the wholesale market; and distributes natural gas in Illinois, Georgia, Virginia, New Jersey, Florida, Tennessee, and Maryland, as well as provides gas marketing services, wholesale gas services, and gas midstream operations.

