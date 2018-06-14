Southern Co (SO) Stake Raised by Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd.

Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its holdings in Southern Co (NYSE:SO) by 3.3% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 278,512 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 8,972 shares during the period. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Southern were worth $12,438,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Taylor Hoffman Wealth Management purchased a new position in Southern in the 4th quarter worth approximately $104,000. We Are One Seven LLC purchased a new position in Southern in the 4th quarter worth approximately $106,000. Well Done LLC bought a new stake in shares of Southern in the 1st quarter worth approximately $100,000. Jacobi Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Southern by 47.2% in the 1st quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 3,743 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $165,000 after buying an additional 1,201 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Southern in the 1st quarter worth approximately $174,000. 56.86% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on SO shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Southern from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 24th. SunTrust Banks restated a “hold” rating and set a $45.00 price target on shares of Southern in a research report on Tuesday, March 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on Southern from $43.00 to $45.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 10th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Southern from $44.00 to $45.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 16th. Finally, Guggenheim restated a “buy” rating and set a $51.00 price target on shares of Southern in a research report on Friday, February 23rd. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $48.90.

Southern traded up $0.39, reaching $44.17, during mid-day trading on Thursday, MarketBeat reports. 264,658 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,389,604. The stock has a market cap of $43.34 billion, a PE ratio of 14.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.28 and a beta of 0.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.71, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a current ratio of 0.70. Southern Co has a 12-month low of $42.38 and a 12-month high of $53.51.

Southern (NYSE:SO) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 2nd. The utilities provider reported $0.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.84 by $0.04. Southern had a return on equity of 12.97% and a net margin of 4.88%. The business had revenue of $6.37 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.98 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.66 earnings per share. Southern’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.4% on a year-over-year basis. sell-side analysts predict that Southern Co will post 2.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 6th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 21st were issued a dividend of $0.60 per share. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.43%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 18th. This is a positive change from Southern’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.58. Southern’s payout ratio is currently 79.47%.

The Southern Company, through its subsidiaries, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity. The company also constructs, acquires, owns, and manages power generation assets, including renewable energy facilities and sells electricity in the wholesale market; and distributes natural gas in Illinois, Georgia, Virginia, New Jersey, Florida, Tennessee, and Maryland, as well as provides gas marketing services, wholesale gas services, and gas midstream operations.

